Charles heads into Indonesian rainforest as Camilla returns to UK



Keen organic gardener Prince Charles revealed he's a true plantsman at heart as he crouched down to smell the rich, rainforest-floor loam of Indonesia's Harapan forest before planting a sapling in it as part of a visit to a conservation project on Sunday.



The 59-year-old royal also met with some of the inhabitants of the Sumatran region, chatting to local villagers about the work done by charities to help protect their livelihood. He's due to visit a number of similar projects in Indonesia before unveiling plans to further protect the world's rainforests and combat climate change on his return to the UK.



Charles was in Indonesia as part of a ten-day visit he and Camilla have been making to Asia. The previous week ended in Brunei, which was the Duchess of Cornwall's final port of call.



There the royal couple received a warm welcome from locals as, accompanied by Gurkha soldiers, they took a ride in a specially decorated Land Rover decked out in colourful garlands.



Later they attended a banquet held in their honour by the Sultan of Brunei, where Camilla, wearing a flattering sugared-almond-pink gown, chatted with the Sultan's third wife, Her Royal Highness Pengiran Isteri Azrinaz Mazhar.