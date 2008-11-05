During his four-day trip to Indonesia the Prince was treated to a colourful dance performance
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
At Yogyakarta's Borobudur Temple Britain's future Defender of the Faith discussed interfaith dialogue with religious leaders
Photo: © Getty Images
5 NOVEMBER 2008
On the last day of his visit to Indonesia Prince Charles was treated to some traditional Javanese hospitality and cultural entertainmentby the sultan of Yogyakarta, Sri Sultan Hamengkubowono.
Before watching the ornately-dressed performers act out a folk tale about a Java princess who battles a Chinese one over the heart of a Javanese king, Charles had taken part in a discussion on interfaith dialogue.
He joined academics and imans, including religious leaders from Britain, whom he reportedly impressed with his knowledge of Islam. At one point the subject matter was slightly less weighty in tone, however. "I reminded him of our imams versus clergy football match in Leicester, which he attended," said one attendee.