Obamas' fashion choices now America's hot topic



He's cultivated a sharp-suited image that served him well during one of the most closely observed election campaigns in US history. And Barack Obama's off-duty look has found favour with commentators too.



Leaving a Chicago gym after an exercise session on Thursday, America's president-elect looked snappy wearing sunglasses, a cap and sweats - in a photo that made front pages around the world.



While the US leader's wardrobe has raised comments, that's nothing compared to the discussion of his wife Michelle's choice of outfit for the victory party. The incoming First Lady chose a black and red sheath by Narciso Rodriguez, based on a design that appeared on the catwalk just eight weeks ago.



Normally her choices earn rave reviews - a case in point was a Donna Ricco number she wore on daytime talk show The View. The election night dress, though, earned a mixed reception.



Not that the charismatic 44-year-old will be concerned, especially since she got the thumbs up from the editor of US fashion bible Women's Wear Daily Bridget Foley.



"I thought she looked great. It was a statement dress. It was a little artsy: visually bold, visually striking. It's a dress that you notice," enthused the fashionista.