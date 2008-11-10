This year the wreath laid by the Queen at the London cenotaph contained 90 poppies - one for each year since the end of the first World War

Three generations of the royal family, including the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex, paid their respects to the million and a half soldiers who've laid down their life for Britain in that conflict and others since

At the service Prince William - flanked by his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, and uncle, Prince Edward - must have been thinking of his own fallen comrades

