George and Laura Bush welcome Barack and Michelle on the South Portico of the White House
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
The president-elect had the opportunity to see the Oval Office for the very first time as Laura Bush showed Michelle around her new home
Photo: © Getty Images
The President greets his successor before taking him on a tour of the Washington power hub
Photo: © Getty Images
11 NOVEMBER 2008
Barack and Michelle Obama were given a tour of their home for the next four years, when President George W Bush and his wife Laura welcomed the couple to the White House on Monday.
Making his first visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since becoming president-elect on November 4, Barack shook hands warmly with Mr Bush, and at one point clapped him on the back. In the two men's itinerary was a visit to the Oval Office and a stroll around the Rose Garden.
As their husbands got down to business the First Lady showed her new counterpart around the 132-room property's personal quarters, pointing out possible bedrooms for the Obama's two young daughters.
Family man Barack, who officially takes office on January 20, had dropped off ten-year-old Malia and Sasha, eight, at their Chicago school before heading to Washington for the meeting.
The two girls have been promised a new puppy once they move in, and Michelle's mother, 71-year-old Marian Robinson, will also be joining the first family in residence.