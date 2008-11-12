Under a brilliant display of fireworks and with 2,700 passengers and crew on board, the QE2 leaves Southampton for the last time on Tuesday evening

Photo:

Earlier, the Duke of Edinburgh had spent time on the historic vessel, meeting with staff and touring the ship

Photo:

In a moving tribute, a Tiger Moth aircraft dropped one million poppies over the Cunard liner

Photo: