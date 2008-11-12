Under a brilliant display of fireworks and with 2,700 passengers and crew on board, the QE2 leaves Southampton for the last time on Tuesday evening
Photo: © Rex
Earlier, the Duke of Edinburgh had spent time on the historic vessel, meeting with staff and touring the ship
Photo: © Rex
In a moving tribute, a Tiger Moth aircraft dropped one million poppies over the Cunard liner
Photo: © Getty Images
For the last 40 years the city of Southampton has been proud of its role as home berth to the QE2, and as the luxury liner set sail on her final voyage on Tuesday, thousands of people gathered on the quayside to say goodbye.
Among those bidding farewell to the iconic vessel was Prince Philip - his seventh time on board - who joined those watching as the ship left port beneath a dramatic firework display en route for a new life as a luxury hotel in Dubai.
To the strains of Rule Britannia, the vessel's master, Captain Ian McNaught, paid tribute to the ship. "For 40 years QE2 has striven to serve Southampton and serve her country with flair and fortitude," he said. "But now her sea days are done and she passes on to a new life in a new home. We wish her well."
Earlier an aircraft showered the liner, which served as a troop ship during the Falklands War, with one million poppies to mark Remembrance Day.