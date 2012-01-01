During a visit to the headquesters of the Prince's Trust the Queen, speaking on behalf of herself and the Duke of Edinburgh, took the opportunity to endorse the heir to the throne, saying: "We are both enormously proud to have been reminded here today of his personal contribution to this remarkable organisation" Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Queen praises Charles as 'enduring inspiration' to Prince's Trust



As Prince Charles nears his 60th birthday on Friday, the Queen has revealed she and the Duke of Edinburgh are "enormously proud" of their eldest son, and the "vision and conviction" with which he has transformed "countless lives" through the Prince's Trust.



On a visit with the Duke of Edinburgh to the Regent's Park headquarters of the organisation – a young people's charity established by the Prince of Wales in 1976 - the monarch took the opportunity to praise Charles' efforts and underline his abilities.



"For Prince Philip and me there can be no greater pleasure or comfort than to know that into his care are safely entrusted the guiding principles of public service and duty to others," she said.