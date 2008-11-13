Prince Charles is 'most amused' at birthday evening of comedy



A host of talented comedians had Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince Harry in stitches on Wednesday night as the royal trio stepped out for a comedy night entitled 'We Are Most Amused' in honour of the heir's 60th birthday.



Opening the star-studded show was American comic Robin Williams, making his first major UK stage appearance in 27 years. Taking to the boards at the New Wimbledon Theatre, the Chicago-born actor and comedian greeted the Prince with the words: "Wassup Wales? House of Windsor keeping it real?."



Master of ceremonies John Cleese starred in a short sketch with Andrew Sachs as the pair reprised their Fawlty Towers' roles. The actor went on to introduce other acts during the evening, including Bill Bailey, who had Charles in hysterics as he improvised on his keyboard how the Belarusian national anthem might sound.



Other favourites taking their turn on the stage during the evening of laughter included Rowan Atkinson, who delivered a sermon as a bumbling vicar, and This Morning hosts Phillip Scofield and Fern Britton who had Camilla wiping the tears from her eyes with their pre-recorded skit.



During his turn at the bash, which included performances from Alistair McGowan and Joan Rivers, impressionist Jon Culshaw received a warm laugh from Charles as he congratulated him on "finally qualifying for the Government's winter fuel allowance."



There was one last surprise in store for the audience at the show – which will be broadcast on Saturday night – as the grand finale of ballet dancers revealed fellow Monty Python star Eric Idle in their number. All the performers from the evening then joined the comedian on stage as he burst into a rendition of classic tune Always Look On The Bright Side of Life.