Charles was surrounded by members of his family at the special party. Here he escorts his mother into the Buckingham Palace ballroom at the start of the festivities
Prince Frederik and Mary of Denmark arrive for the 60th birthday celebrations
Spain's Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia were also among the distinguished guests
14 NOVEMBER 2008
The Queen, who recently spoke of her pride in her heir and eldest son, threw a special party at Buckingham Palace on Thursday in honour of Prince Charles, who celebrates his 60th birthday on Friday.
Among the 450 guests who'd gathered to help Britain's future king celebrate his special day were European royals, including Danish couple Prince Frederik and Princess Mary, Maxima of Holland and Spain's Prince Felipe and his wife Letizia. Also joining in the festivities were representatives of the Prince's charities.
Princes William and Harry took the opportunity to pay tribute to their dad as "an inspiration to us and so many others," before cheekily teasing him by saying they would now have to install a chairlift at his Highgrove home.
The special celebratory evening kicked off with a black-tie champagne reception, followed by a recital by the Philharmonic Orchestra in the ballroom and a lavish dinner featuring Balmoral salmon and venison.