Rod serenades famous guests at Charles' star-studded birthday bash



It was a party fit for a king-in-waiting as high profile friends and family of the Prince of Wales joined the heir to the throne on his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire to celebrate Charles' 60th birthday.



Scottish rock veteran Rod Stewart, whose wife Penny Lancaster-Stewart was also present, provided the musical entertainment for the Saturday-night party, which was organised by the Duchess of Cornwall.



Rod, who is patron of Charles' youth charity The Princes trust, waived his £1 million fee to perform. His set, which comprised some of his greatest hits, including Old Heart Of Mine, Maggie May, and Do Ya Think I'm Sexy, drew guests onto the dance floor.



Dame Judi Dench, Mr Bean actor Rowan Atkinson and socialite-turned-businesswoman Tara Palmer Tomkinson were just some of the famous faces at the party. Relatives on hand to help him celebrate included Zara Phillips, Princess Beatrice and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.



At the start of the evening William and Harry - who were accompanied by girlfriends Kate Middleton and Chelsy Davy – paid tribute to their father in a humorous joint speech. Camilla also made a champagne toast and wished her husband happy birthday.