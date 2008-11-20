Give advice to Michelle? It'll be the other way round says Carla



Carla Bruni-Sarkozy has joined the ranks of Michelle Obama's fan club. France's First Lady says she's eager for a meeting with the incoming chatelaine of the White House to get some tips on her own role.



Asked on a US TV show what words of wisdom she'll have on being introduced to Mrs Obama, Carla replied: "I must say she doesn't need advice. It would be better for me to get advice from her!".



Nicholas Sarkozy's wife went on to pay tribute to the new president's wife for the way she supported Mr Obama during his campaign. "She's a great, strong, intelligent woman," said model-turned-singer Carla.



As her French counterpart was looking forward to a new era in the executive mansion, Michelle, who describes herself as 'Mom-In-Chief' accompanied her daughters Sasha and Malia as they got the first glimpse of their new home.



During their tour the girls saw the bedrooms used by President Bush's twins, Jenna and Barbara.



Mrs Obama wants to avoid significant changes to her daughters' lives and has said they will still do chores like making their beds. "But I couldn't help envisioning the girls running into their rooms and running down the hall with a dog," she admitted during a TV interview.