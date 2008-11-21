Cocker Spaniel Fudgey gives the Duchess of Cornwall's hand a tentative sniff as she chats to his owner. Prince Charles' wife was on hand to open a new £8 million wing in the Queen Mother Hospital for Animals in Hertfordshire
Photo: © Rex
Camilla looks on with concern as a veterinary student attends to a poorly pup
Photo: © Rex
21 NOVEMBER 2008
Poorly four-legged friends at the Queen Mother Hospital For Animals in Hertfordshire received a visit from a royal animal lover this week when the Duchess of Cornwall opened a new £8 million wing at the veterinary facility.
Among the patients being presented to Camilla – who is patron of the hospital – was cocker spaniel Fudgey, just one of the 8,500 dogs and cats which pass through the doors of the emergency clinic each year.
The Duchess went on to meet some of the other animals being treated at the state-of-the-art animal hospital - Europe's largest - among them Pebbles, a rather subdued-looking spaniel sporting a bandage on one foreleg.
New facilities at the famous teaching hospital - which is staffed by 80 vets and has 1,200 students - include three new operating theatres, a hydrotherapy pool to help injured animals recuperate, and a ward for cats.