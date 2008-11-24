Whatever the third-in-line to the throne was saying to his glamorous girlfriend, it clearly tickled her funny bone
After taking on South Africa with his team-mates, England star Danny Cipriani helped his TV presenter girlfriend Kelly Brook celebrate her 28th birthday
While Prince Harry undoubtedly takes his favourite sport, rugby, seriously - he's clearly not opposed to a bit of pitch-side tomfoolery. The third-in-line to the throne had his girlfriend Chelsy Davy in stitches at Twickenham at the weekend.
Harry, who was at the stadium to watch England's rugby stars take on South Africa, spent much of the time before kick off laughing and joking with his pretty 23-year-old girlfriend.
Once play got underway, it wasn't a laughing matter, though. England were beaten 42-6, which must have pleased Zimbabwean Chelsy, who studied at Cape Town's university.
Following the match, there was no sitting around and moping for England player Danny Cipriani. The 21-year-old helped his glamorous girlfriend Kelly Brook celebrate her 28th birthday. The pair - who began dating after Kelly called off her engagement to Titanic actor Billy Zane - joined pals at London's Comedy Club for a night of entertainment.