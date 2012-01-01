Multi-talented Sarah Ferguson sets her sights on screen success



Her TV appearances on both sides of the Atlantic have shown Sarah Ferguson as an empathetic and caring woman, and after winning the hearts of audiences in the US and Britain, the Duchess of York has found herself inundated with offers of work on the small screen.



Sarah - who appeared in two British documentaries this year including a report on Turkish orphanages - has decided to focus on her new career as a TV reporter following the positive reception she has already received for her work in the field, reports the Daily Mail .



UK broadcaster ITV is said to be "very keen" to sign up the former Weight Watchers ambassador for more work after she appeared in a show for the channel advising a Hull family on healthy eating. And American network NBC, who have previously used the mum-of-two as a special correspondent for their From The Heart series, are also lining up more TV appearances for her.



On top of her TV jobs and extensive charity work, the busy 49-year-old, who is also a best-selling author, is finding time to appear at a number of public speaking events.