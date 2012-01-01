The 82-year-old monarch has called on members of the royal family to publicly get behind the people of the UK during these times of economic hardship. For her part she has already tailored her diary of engagements to include more visits to people in the caring industries and those helping people with money worries Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Queen rallies royals to support Britons through the credit crunch



In these tough times the royals are determined to do all it can to support the people of Britain it seems. The Queen has called on members of her family to get behind the credit crunch-affected nation - bringing to mind the solidarity with the people demonstrated by the late Queen Mother when she insisted on remaining in the captal to share the risk of Londoners during the Blitz.



The 82-year-old has encouraged her family to try and boost morale and advised against public displays of extravagance. Her official engagements have been altered, too, to reflect the new concerns. In future they will include more visits to people in the caring professions and those helping the hardest hit financially.



William and Harry also have a their role to play apparently, and have been given permission by the Army to bump up the number of official engagements they perform.



Earlier in the month, during a visit to the London School of Economics, the concerned Queen had a question about the situation for the academics she met, asking: "Why did nobody predict it?".