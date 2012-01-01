Princess Eugenie 'shaken' after narrowly escaping Mumbai terror



Princess Eugenie rang her parents Sarah, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew in the immediate aftermath of the Mumbai attacks to assure them she was fine. The young royal, who's on a gap-year visit to India, was staying in the city's Taj Mahal hotel, the scene of many of the incidents, shortly before terrorists struck.



Royal sources have stressed the Princess was never in any danger and had left for Goa in the west of the country by the time the violence erupted. The 18-year-old and two schoolfriends set out two weeks ago on the trip to Asia to learn about oriental art.



Although their daughter was with a royal protection officer Eugenie's parents were still very concerned. "They were frantically calling to check she was OK," a source told the Daily Mail.



Eugenie, who left India on Saturday to continue her travels in Asia, is said to have e-mailed friends in "a state of shock" after narrowly escaping the mayhem.