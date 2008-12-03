Camilla puts another feather in her fashion cap at medal ceremony



The Duchess of Cornwall cut a striking figure this week as she joined her husband Prince Charles at a ceremony honouring soldiers who have served in Afghanistan. The 61-year-old royal, who continues to impress fashion pundits with her elegant sartorial style, made a bold statement by topping off her outfit with a beret-style cap adorned with an emerald green feather.



Camilla spent time chatting to some of the 500 paratroopers gathered at their base in Colchester, Essex, before Charles did the honours, shaking hands and handing out service medals. "You have no idea how proud I am of you, I can only salute you," he told the troops.



The heir to the throne had met the men before they departed for Afghanistan. At the time he felt a particular empathy towards them knowing his son Harry was already in the war zone. He was unable to make reference to that fact, however, as Harry's presence needed to be kept secret for security reasons.



"What I couldn't tell anybody was I understood something of what they were feeling… because my youngest son was out in Afghanistan," Charles revealed.