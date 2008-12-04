Denmark's future king listens to a briefing about life in strife-torn Helmand province along with his country's defence minister
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Frederik, who has extensive military training, refused to be treated any differently from the men on duty, eating field rations and bedding down in an army sleeping bag
Photo: © Rex
4 DECEMBER 2008
Eating field rations and getting his shut-eye in a military-issue sleeping bag, Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik experienced for himself how his country's troops are faring in Afghanistan.
On a secret visit to soldiers in the southern province of Helmand, the royal fulfilled a long-standing wish to see conditions in the war zone.
With his wife Mary at home in Copenhagen caring for their two small children, the heir to the Danish throne toured two bases where he heard from some of the 690 soldiers the Scandinavian country has stationed on the front line.
A trained officer, who spent much of his early career in the military, Frederik could empathise more than most with the men's situation. He served in the infantry regiment of the Royal Life Guards and the Royal Frogmen Corps, an elite special forces unit within the Danish navy.