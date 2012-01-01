A placement with royal solicitors boosts Chelsy's career prospects



Prince Harry's girlfriend Chelsy Davy has won a prestigious work placement at the Queen's solicitors, Farrer & Co.



A former economics student who excelled at Cape Town University before starting her postgraduate legal degree in Leeds, the Zimbabwean-born blonde is working at the firm's offices in Lincoln's Inn Fields, London, over Christmas.



The plum contract will mean the 23-year-old can spend plenty of time with her royal beau, as the offices are near Clarence House, Harry's base in the capital.



She won the £250-a-week placement in the face of stiff competition from hundreds of other legal eagles. "Vacation placements are more competitive than the company's two-year training contracts," a recently qualified solicitor told the Daily Mail.



Chelsy, a regular on the London party scene, is said to have cut down on socialising recently as her two-year law degree reaches its conclusion. In the final months her course at Leeds will focus on criminal law, equity law and land law, with the students also required to hand in a 15,000-word dissertation.