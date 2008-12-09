In a photo taken during the summer at the royal estate in Wassenaar, Maxima and her husband Willem-Alexander showed how rapidly their girls are growing. The portrait was released to coincide with the birthday of their eldest Amalia, who turned five this weekend

The future queen of the Netherlands, who starts school in January, celebrated at a private party with her parents and sister Ariane and Alexia

