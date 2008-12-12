Camilla stunning in Vivienne Westwood at Royal Variety Show



She's a big fan of the creations of London design duo Robinson Valentine, but for a night out at the Royal Variety Performance the Duchess of Cornwall had chosen another home-grown fashion name -Vivienne Westwood.



Camilla was resplendent in a striking blue taffeta affair by the British style maven, who famously created the equally lush silk-satin wedding gown worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in this summer's big screen success Sex And The City: The Movie.



With its gleaming finish, unusual structured neckline and bell-cuff sleeves the gown ensured Camilla more than held her own on the sartorial front at the star-studded spectacular.



The Duchess and Prince Charles were guests of honour at the evening which featured performances from headliners Take That, Leona Lewis, and Welsh star Duffy.



Also contributing to the entertainment were American girl group The Pussycat Dolls, Cliff Richard and comedian Peter Kay, who had the Prince in stitches during his performance in character as spoof singer Geraldine.



Jimmy Carr provided further laughter for the London Palladium audience, and cast of the The Lion King - the first West End show to be invited back for a second time - rounded off the bill.



