When the Countess of Wessex hosted a party for inner city kids at Buckingham Palace, she took along son James, celebrating his first birthday, to see his royal grandmother
Her and Prince Edward's youngest and longed-for second child, seen here shortly after his birth last December, arrived four years after his sister Louise
18 DECEMBER 2008
A few weeks after becoming the youngest inclusion in this year's Who's Who, the Countess of Wessex' son James enjoyed another honour as he turned one on December 17. He made his first official visit to Buckingham Palace.
The baby, who's styled Viscount Severn, met his grandmother the Queen when his mum Sophie hosted a party in the Palace for inner city children. His presence delighted the monarch, reports the Daily Mail.
The guests, some 30 school kids from Holmleigh Primary School in Hackney, London, also seemed thrilled – if slightly overawed - by their reception before the huge Christmas tree.
Always a hit with youngsters, the Countess - who also has a daughter Louise with husband Prince Edward - helped create a magical atmosphere during the do, taking the children on a tour of their palatial surroundings and presenting them with gifts.