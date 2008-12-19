Kate pulls out all the stops on a date with her Prince



It was one of those nights when a girl is inclined to look her fabulous best. Royal sweetheart Kate Middleton had evidently dressed with care as she headed out with Prince William to one of their favourite nightspots.



She looked gorgeous in the fashionable electric blue mini dress she'd picked out. Her tiny waist was accentuated with a belt and she wore her glossy brunette locks loose about her shoulders.



Between William's military career and his royal commitments, the couple have rarely been able to snatch any quality time together. He recently took part in an anti-drug smuggling exercise with the Special Boat Service in the Caribbean.



And in the New Year, the Prince - who's currently taking advantage of time off to grow a beard - starts a tough new challenge training as an RAF search and rescue pilot.



So not surprisingly the duo were in the mood to have some fun as they pulled up at London's Whisky Mist club, where they partied with her little sister Pippa into the early hours.