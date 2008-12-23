Camilla does a spot of Christmas shopping for her granddaughters



With Christmas just days away, the Duchess of Cornwall took the opportunity to pick up a last minute present this week, while helping a good cause at the same time. Prince Charles' wife bought a wooden toy truck for £3 during a trip to a charity shop in Gloucestershire.



The gift, she confirmed, will end up under the tree for either one of her granddaughters - Lola, the one year-old of her son Tom Parker Bowles or her daughter Laura Parker Bowles' 11-month-old baby Eliza.



During the retail outing to the Emmaus store, Camilla - who is patron of the charity which helps homeless people – told staff she would like to come back to the shop to have a better look around. "She supports what we are doing," said shop volunteer Sam Ammat, adding: "She told me 'everyone loves a bargain'."



Later Camilla was presented with another gift - a fluffy teddy bear wearing a Santa hat – as she hosted a Christmas party for Welsh children's cancer charity LATCH at Highgrove House. There was a visit from Father Christmas for the 20 youngsters in attendance, who were excited to meet their royal host.



"Camilla spent time with every child and made sure she spoke to everyone," said LATCH chairman Tony Curtis. "She really took her time with the children and found out how they are coping with their illnesses. She was absolutely superb."