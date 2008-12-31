For his Christmas Eve dip in the Med in aid of charity the 50-year-old prince had donned a red robe and Father Christmas hat over his green swim shorts

There were a few gasps as the Monegasque leader led his fellow bathers into the chilly waters of the Med, but it was all in a good cause - benefitting Thai schools affected by the 2004 tsunami

