For his Christmas Eve dip in the Med in aid of charity the 50-year-old prince had donned a red robe and Father Christmas hat over his green swim shorts
Photo: © AFP
There were a few gasps as the Monegasque leader led his fellow bathers into the chilly waters of the Med, but it was all in a good cause - benefitting Thai schools affected by the 2004 tsunami
31 DECEMBER 2008
Wearing a red Father Christmas robe and hat, Albert of Monaco showed he's a good sport in more ways than one when he took part in a Christmas Eve swim for charity in the principality.
Shedding his Santa gear, the prince led other swimmers into the chilly waters of the Med off Larvotto beach. And despite an initial gasp of shock as he waded into the sea, the Monegasque royal - whose South African swimmer girlfriend Charlene Wittstock missed out on the event - seemed to be enjoying himself as he splashed around with other winter bathers.
The festive swim, which is now in its fourth year, raised funds for Thai schools affected by the 2004 tsunami.