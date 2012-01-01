Baby Eleonore takes pride of place in Belgian royals' Christmas photo



When Belgium's Crown Princess Mathilde and husband Philippe celebrated their first Christmas as a family of six, little Eleonore, who was born on April 16, naturally attracted the lion's share of the attention - as was reflected in snapshots released for the festive season.



Her siblings, seven-year-old Elisabeth, Gabriel, five, and Emmanuel, who's three, were very excited by the arrival of their new sister, accompanying their father to see her as a newborn in hospital.



And their enthusiasm for the new addition was clear when they were pictured with the seven-month-old in the photo taken outside their home Laeken Castle.



Last week the whole family enjoyed a traditional holiday celebration with their grandparents King Albert and Queen Paola. There are 12 grandchildren in the royal fold so gatherings are usually a fun-filled and lively affair.