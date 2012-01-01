Royalty and statesmen

The family spent Christmas with King Albert and Queen Paola and other members of the Belgian royal family
Baby Eleonore takes pride of place in Belgian royals' Christmas photo

31 DECEMBER 2008
When Belgium's Crown Princess Mathilde and husband Philippe celebrated their first Christmas as a family of six, little Eleonore, who was born on April 16, naturally attracted the lion's share of the attention - as was reflected in snapshots released for the festive season.

Her siblings, seven-year-old Elisabeth, Gabriel, five, and Emmanuel, who's three, were very excited by the arrival of their new sister, accompanying their father to see her as a newborn in hospital.

And their enthusiasm for the new addition was clear when they were pictured with the seven-month-old in the photo taken outside their home Laeken Castle.

Last week the whole family enjoyed a traditional holiday celebration with their grandparents King Albert and Queen Paola. There are 12 grandchildren in the royal fold so gatherings are usually a fun-filled and lively affair.


