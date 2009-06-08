Kate Middleton remains Prince William's number one polo fan

Throughout the course of her relationship with Prince William, Kate Middleton has been a regular feature on the sidelines of polo fields around the country. Despite revealing an allergy to horses earlier this year, she's obviously determined not to let it prevent her supporting her royal love in a sport which clearly plays an important part in his life.



Nor did a little June drizzle put her off as Wills and Prince Harry competed together in a match at Cirencester Park Polo Club on Sunday. Casually dressed in a pair of summery wedges, jeans and a cropped leather jacket, the 27-year-old looked poised and relaxed as she watched teams battle it out for the Dorchester Trophy at Britain's oldest polo club.



It was an action-packed weekend for the royal siblings. The previous day they'd taken part in a match at London's Ham Polo Club.



The young Princes were not the only royals enjoying a sporty weekend. Princess Beatrice was among enthusiasts at the three-day Polo In The Park event on Sunday with her 24-year-old boyfriend Dave Clark, who works for the Virgin Galactic sub-orbital tourism company. And it seems the Duchess of York's 20-year-old daughter laments the fact that she never learnt the game. "I really wish I could play, but I don't at all," she confessed.