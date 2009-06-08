HELLO! exclusive: Intimate look back with Queen Rania ahead of dual celebrations

June is an important month for Jordan's beautiful Queen Rania. On Tuesday, June 9, the mum-of-four and her husband King Abdullah II celebrate a decade having passed since their coronation, swiftly followed by another, even more personal, occasion the next day – their 16th wedding anniversary. And in a world exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine this week the dazzling royal reflects on life so far.

"I have a much more positive outlook on life than I did ten years ago," she admits. "I've learned to take things a little more easily, to be a little more forgiving of myself." And in photo-packed issue number 1076, she goes on to address both her role as a mum and royal.



Sipping camomile tea in her office in the Royal Hashemite Court building, Rania opens up on everything from her 47-year-old husband, whom she first met at a dinner party in 1993, and the subsequent success of their marriage – "we view each other as partners, confidantes and sounding boards" – through to her passion for tackling difficult issues like child abuse.



She also talks about her beloved family - Princes Hussein, 14 and Hashem, four, and her two girls, Princesses Iman, who's 12, and eight-year-old Salma - and the husband she describes as a "dream dad".



