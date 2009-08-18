'Doesn't my King look cool,' tweets Rania of Jordan as she enjoys a biker girl moment

Kitted out in a leather waistcoat and jeans for his spin on a Harley Davidson, King Abdullah of Jordan met with a very enthusiastic response from one admirer.



Posting this picture of herself perched on the back of his motorbike on Twitter, wife Rania asked followers: "OK I am biased but u gotta admit my King is kinda cool, no?"



The pair, normally known for the formal demeanour and attire that goes with their role, were unwinding on a trip to Saint Tropez with their children.



They have been staying on a magnificent yacht docked in the harbour, complete with on-deck jacuzzi.



Rania, who married Abdullah in 1993 and recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of his coronation, in particular seems to be letting her hair down.



The previous day she popped into Club 55 – the resort's most famous hot spot – and met up with Naomi Campbell and her 'king', buff Russian billionaire Vladimir Doronin.



