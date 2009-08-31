After holidaying alone with Andrew, Sarah soaks up the sun with their girls

The Duchess of York and her family have been coming to the resort of Sotogrande in Spain for years so it's no wonder they looked so relaxed and happy holidaying there this week.



This stretch of Mediterranean coastline is a mecca for the rich and famous.



It also has one big draw for polo-loving Sarah - the annual Gold Cup tournament at the Santa Maria polo club.



As on many occasions, the flame-haired royal had been invited to do the honours presenting the trophy to the winners.



Beatrice and Eugenie – both pretty in floaty summer dresses – looked pleased to be reunited with their mother after a break on Necker Island, the Caribbean retreat owned by family friend, Richard Branson.



Intriguingly, James Hewitt, the one-time friend of Princess Diana, was also in the crowd, watching the polo action.



There was no sign of their father, however, Sarah's former husband Prince Andrew who was said to have the last week spent there with the Duchess.



According to the Daily Mail, the mum of two and the man she calls her "bestest friend" have been staying in a secluded hilltop mansion, boasting six-bedrooms.



The Prince is keener on golf than polo so perhaps he whiled away the day on the fairways, where he's recently whittled down his handicap to four – close to professional standard.