'Superfriends' Rania and Carla catch up on the international charity circuit
So Queen Rania of Jordan was probably glad to run into Carla Bruni-Sarkozy - one of the few people who has an understanding of her life as the consort of a powerful man - when the photogenic duo met at a New York charity event.
Rania, of course, is well-established on the world stage as a campaigner for worthy causes.
In contrast Carla, who was making an appearance in her capacity as an ambassador for the protection of mothers and children against Aids, is just starting out.
When she married President Nicolas Sarkozy, the model-turned-singer expressed enthusiasm for her new role.
"It is a huge opportunity for any human being. I have led a life that is essentially egotistical.
"But what interests me really are other issues: inequality, injustice, poverty, illness, ignorance".
Earlier this year France's first lady impressed with her sympathetic and compassionate approach on a visit to Aids projects in Burkina Faso.
Her progress so far on these causes has obviously won the admiration of her friend who was full of praise when she and husband, King Abdullah were guests of the Sarkozys, on the French Riviera.
"Carla, of course, is gorgeous, inside & out," she tweeted following their invite to the first lady's summer estate at Cap Negre in August.
Latest comments