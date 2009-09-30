Sarah Brown's moving tribute to husband: 'He's noisy, messy, but he's my hero.'

There's no person who knows him better. And when Sarah Brown took to the stage to introduce the Prime Minister at the Labour party conference in Brighton this week, she spoke from the heart.



Telling the audience her husband went to bed each night worrying about how he could serve Britain, she said:



"I know he's not a saint. He's messy. He's noisy. He gets up at a terrible hour. But I know he will always put you first. My husband, my hero."



The 45-year-old told how she had been struck by the gentle caring side of Mr Brown's nature.



"The first time I met Gordon I was struck how somebody who was so intense and so intelligent could be so gentle, could ask so many questions, could really care.



"He will always make the time for people, for our family, for his friends, for anyone who needs him. That's part of the reason why I love him as much as I do.



She continued: "Gordon and I have been married for nine years now. We've seen each other through some tough times, had some great times and we'll be together for all times."



In the past two years, Sarah has emerged from the sidelines to become a confident and stylish 'First Lady' of Britain.



She's hosted benefit dinners for the likes of Queen Rania of Jordan and Nicole Kidman and has even pulled on her wellies to hit the Glastonbury festival with the likes of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.



Her Twitter profile, SarahBrown10 has an impressive 770,000 followers and society bible Tatler has named the mum-of-two as the country's second-most desirable party guest, behind Guy Ritchie.



And as her confidence and profile has grown, she's developed her own elegant sense of style. That much was evident by her impeccable sartorial choice at the conference.



Hailed by one newspaper critic as "the show-stopping outfit fit for a style icon", the ensemble not only championed emerging British talent, but it flattered her figure.



Cinced at the waist with a belt, the striking £600 abstract print dress by rising designer, Erdem Moragliu, showed of her curves to perfection. Teamed with a pair of Jimmy Choos, the outfit demonstrated she's got her finger on the fashion pulse.