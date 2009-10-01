Princess Marie exudes happiness at a society wedding in Provence
Four months on and the glow doesn't seem to have worn off.
If anything the pretty French-born royal looks happier than ever, having settled into the role of first-time mum to their son Henrik, born May 4.
The couple led guests at the Provencal wedding of their dear friends Christian Scherfig – who acted as godfather at Henrik's christening - and Agnete Arno.
Arriving on the arm of her handsome morning-suited husband by her side, the 33-year-old couldn't have looked more relaxed.
Even the traditional nervousness associated with leaving your new baby seemed to be entirely absent.
Radiant in a champagne silk floor-length gown, with her glossy locks loose about her shoulders, Marie – Joachim's second wife – looked every inch the perfect princess, but had clearly made an effort not to overshadow the bride.
The occasion at charming 18th-century winery Chateau Vignelaure, set in the rolling hills above Aix en Provence, was a particularly joyous one for Joachim. The Danish royal, who also has two sons by his previous marriage, had been invited to perform best man duties.