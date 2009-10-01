﻿

Princess Marie exudes happiness at a society wedding in Provence

"You can see a mother who is radiant and I think that speaks for itself," Prince Joachim declared proudly of his wife Marie on the birth of their baby. 

Four months on and the glow doesn't seem to have worn off.

If anything the pretty French-born royal looks happier than ever, having settled into the role of first-time mum to their son Henrik, born May 4.

The couple led guests at the Provencal wedding of their dear friends Christian Scherfig – who acted as godfather at Henrik's christening - and Agnete Arno.

Arriving on the arm of her handsome morning-suited husband by her side, the 33-year-old couldn't have looked more relaxed.

Even the traditional nervousness associated with leaving your new baby seemed to be entirely absent.

Radiant in a champagne silk floor-length gown, with her glossy locks loose about her shoulders, Marie – Joachim's second wife – looked every inch the perfect princess, but had clearly made an effort not to overshadow the bride.

The occasion at charming 18th-century winery Chateau Vignelaure, set in the rolling hills above Aix en Provence, was a particularly joyous one for Joachim. The Danish royal, who also has two sons by his previous marriage, had been invited to perform best man duties.

