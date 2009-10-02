Showing soon on the silver screen: Prince Harry to be the focus of a new film
A new film is in the pipeline that will chart the life of the 25-year-old royal thus far, from his early beginnings and the tragic passing of his mother, to his recent role as a military hero.
Titled The Spare, the film will begin shooting in about 12 months time in locations ranging from the UK to the Middle East.
It is not yet known who will play Harry in the production, with casting for the role getting under way in the New Year.
Speaking about finding the perfect Prince, director Peter Kosminsky told the Mail: "My personal approach as a director is that I read the script and people start to pop into my head."
And while it might follow suit that a British actor will play the flame-haired royal, Peter is not ruling out their American counterparts.
Citing Renee Zellweger's impressive turn as Bridget Jones, the London-born boss added: "I think it's very reasonable that we don’t want to rule out Americans, although there is a very strong cadre of British actors too."
Prince Harry's appeal as the subject of a film is because, as Peter says, he felt "a sense of compassion for the guy."
"His parents break up in the most spectacularly public way, his mother dies in the most tragic and, again, public way and everything is picked over."
"He's a man born to no role, the heir and the spare."
Referring to Harry's 77 days serving in Afghanistan, Peter added: "Suddenly he finds himself alongside ordinary guys."
"He's immersed, in the most acute circumstances, in the real word and absolutely finds his metier – and for the first time in his life he doesn’t feel like a spare part."
Latest comments