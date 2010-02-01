Prince Harry gets into the groove at Haiti concert... just hours before dramatic fall

It has been an eventful weekend for Prince Harry.

During a two-day trip to Bridgetown, Barbados, the handsome royal demonstrated his many talents as he danced, played polo and touched the lives of patients at a local hospital.

Strutting his stuff on the dancefloor, Harry kicked off his weekend with a quick boogie.

The Prince had earlier challenged fans and TV viewers to donate £1,500 to the Haiti earthquake fund in 25 minutes. If they managed it, he said they would see him "shaking his stuff" live on stage.

And Harry showed he's a man of his word as he moved his royal hips alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, in front of the Caribbean crowd.







It wasn't the last of Harry's athletic moves. Later he took part in a charity Sentebale polo match in front of famous faces including Cilla Black.

Although he brought the team to victory, Harry suffered a dramatic fall from his horse.

The third-in-line to the throne was thrown from his mount as he attempted a sharp turn close to the goal mouth, causing his horse to lose its footing and slide across the ground.

Fortunately he was left unhurt after diving forwards and managing to reduce the impact of his fall.

"I'm a bit sore but it was all for a good cause so it was worthwhile in the end," says Harry, whose appearance at the match raised $100,000.

"It probably looks very dramatic because I was trying to throw myself clear of the horse. I'm a bit sore but the horse is ok."

Also on his eventful trip, Harry showed he's inherited the personal touch of both his late mother, Princess Diana, and brother, Prince William.

The 25-year-old paid a visit to the Queen Elizabeth II Children's Hospital where he met and cuddled a number of patients.

"It's been an exhausting trip - I feel like I have been here a month not two days - but absolutely rewarding," Harry says.