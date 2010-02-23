Willem-Alexander gives daughter a victory kiss as royals cheer on Olympic athletes

In the stands watching another Dutch Winter Olympic victory, Prince Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands couldn't resist giving his youngest daughter Princess Ariane a tender kiss in celebration.



The 42-year-old royal has been with his family in Vancouver all week enjoying the action, which has included some impressive performances by his countrymen in the speed-skating events.



Among these was Dutch speed skater Mark Tuitert's win in the 1500-metre race on Saturday, which the proud prince celebrated with his youngest daughter in his arms.



Other royals still out supporting their nations at this year's Games included Prince Albert of Monaco, who was with the principality's two-man bobsleigh team on Sunday.



The Monegasque ruler posed with competitors Patrice Servelle and Sebastien Gattuso as they competed in the heats.



Also out cheering on their athletes were Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia and Prince Carl Philip.



As his father watched the start of the men's 15km biathlon through binoculars, the 30-year-old prince took a few snapshots of the occasion.



And in the same stands on Sunday, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway also enjoyed the event, which combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.