Queen Rania celebrates with famous friends including Nicole Kidman in beautiful Jordan

There was a chance for Queen Rania to share the beauty of her country with a host of her celebrity friends recently as a contingent of famous faces gathered in Jordan for the magical baptism of Wendi and Rupert Murdoch's two daughters Grace and Chloe.



This week's issue, number 1117, features 18 pages of colourful pictures of the high-profile guests celebrating in the Middle Eastern nation.



Those on the high-powered guest list included Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban, Hugh Jackman and his actress wife Deborra-Lee Furness and billionaire property owner Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.





Queen Rania organised a special three-day tour of some of the country’s historic and natural treasures during their stay, including visits to the ancient city of Petra, Wadi Rum and the Dead Sea.



See the spectacular photos for yourself in the current edition of HELLO!, on sale now.



Also in this week's magazine, Elizabeth Hurley looks stunning in her range of swimwear and talks about son Damian growing up, and Parachute singer Cheryl Cole lands in Paris and says don’t read too much into her ringing the changes.



Pick up your copy to read the full stories.