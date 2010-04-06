Italy's Prince Emanuele Filiberto takes idyllic Tuscan cycle tour with his young family

Sometimes two wheels are so much more fun.



Emanuele Filiberto, Prince of Venice and Piedmont, and his young family enjoyed a cycle ride through the idyllic streets of Forte dei Marmi, Tuscany, on Easter Sunday.



The heir apparent to Italy's House of Savoy, whose grandfather was Umberto II, the last king of Italy, pedalled leisurely around the Italian seaside town with six-year-old daughter Vittoria strapped in him behind him.



Meanwhile his French actress wife Clotilde Courau travelled alongside with three-year-old Princess Luisa perched in her front cycle seat.



And complementing the relaxed seaside setting, the whole family enjoyed delicious Italian ice-cream as they rode. In particular, Little Luisa seemed to take special delight in devouring her chocolate cone.



Having grown up in exile in Switzerland 37-year-old Emanuele only returned to Italy in 2002.



Since then he's become something of a TV celebrity, appearing in commercials, football shows and as a contestant on the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing, as well as singing at the Sanremo Music Festival.



He married Clotilde in Rome in 2003 after being introduced to her by Monaco's Prince Albert.