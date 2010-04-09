Camilla and Prince Charles anniversary plans take a blow after Duchess breaks leg

Friday marks the fifth wedding anniversary of the Duchess of Cornwall and her husband Prince Charles.



But any celebrations they had planned may have been put on hold with the news that Camilla has broken her leg.



Clarence House has confirmed that the 62-year-old royal took a tumble while hill walking in Scotland on Wednesday, and suffered a twisted fracture of the left fibula.







Camilla - who was staying at Birkhall, the Prince of Wales' private residence on the Queen's Balmoral estate – has been advised by doctors not to put any weight on her leg and will be wearing a plaster cast for the next six weeks.



But despite the accident coming just weeks after she trapped a nerve in her back during an Eastern European tour, the London-born grandmother is said to be "in good spirits", and has vowed to carry out all her official engagements when she returns from her Easter holidays on April 19.



Prince Charles was staying at Birkhall at the time of the incident, although was not with Camilla at the time.



On Thursday he had to fly to London for an official engagement at Kew Gardens, but later returned to tend to his spouse, an aide saying he was "concerned, as any husband would be, that the injury isn’t anything serious."



According to the Daily Telegraph, Camilla did not discover she had broken her leg until almost 24 hours after sustaining the injury.



It was only on the advice of a doctor that she had an X-ray and discovered the fracture.



The fall has triggered concerns for the Duchess, who has a history of osteoporosis in the family.



However, the cheerful royal reportedly told one of her aides: "Life goes on. It could be worse."



Click here to see a gallery charting Charles and Camilla's romance.