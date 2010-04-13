Princess Diana's debut dress to be sold at auction with other iconic pieces

When Princess Diana made her debut with Prince Charles at an official function aged 19, she made a dramatic first impression in a stunning black taffeta Emanuel gown.



And now royal watchers are to be given the chance to own the daring number worn by the young royal - then Lady Diana Spencer – if they can afford the price tag, that is.



The beautiful dress – which is expected to sell for £50,000 - is just one of several being sold at auction in June.



Putting it up for sale are designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel, a former husband-and-wife team who created many of the clothes worn by the young princess.



Remembering the gown recently, Elizabeth said: "The transformation was incredible. She arrived [to try it on] looking like the nursery school teacher she was, but now she looked like a movie star."



Diana wore it to a charity ball at Goldsmiths' Hall in 1981. She loved it so much she returned it to the Emanuels to have it altered after she lost weight, but they decided to make her a new smaller version, and the original stayed in their shop.



Also up for grabs is the Chiffon blouse worn by Diana for her engagement portrait, which was taken in 1980 and original sketches of her wedding gown and the white silk 'Gulf' dress she wore during a trip to Bahrain in 1986.