Bittersweet end to the week for Prince Harry as he is left in tears by death of pony

Having received his provisional wings from his father in front of girlfriend Chelsy Davy on Friday, Prince Harry should have been looking forward to two days of celebrations.



Unfortunately, the week came to a sad close for the 25-year-old royal who was left distressed after his polo pony, Drizzle, collapsed moments after Harry had been riding her.



Having noticed the horse was having difficulty during a charity match on Saturday - held at Coworth Park in Ascot - the prince decided to take her off the pitch. And within minutes, she suffered a heart attack and died.



The ten-year-old brown and white mare was not only beloved by Harry, but also by Prince William – competing with his brother in the match – and Prince Charles, who rode Drizzle until he gave up competitive polo in 2005.



She was one of a number of ponies stabled close to the Prince of Wales' Highgrove estate.



"William and Harry are very, very upset – Harry was in tears," a senior Palace aide told a Sunday newspaper.



"All the princes were very fond of her. It was not the end of the day that they had hoped for. It's been rather distressing."



In fact both brothers were so affected by the loss of the pony that they decided not to attend the lunch held after the match, which was taking place to raise awareness of The Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry.