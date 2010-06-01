Sarah Ferguson admits she hasn't seen scandal video as she sits down with Oprah

The Duchess of York has revealed she is yet to see the sting video that allegedly shows her accepting cash in exchange for access to ex husband Prince Andrew.



In her first interview since the scandal broke, Sarah revealed to queen of daytime TV Oprah Winfrey that she hasn't watched the clip in its entirety, but said she had seen snippets while passing through airports.



She also revealed that she had been drinking when she was caught offering an undercover journalist an introduction to the prince for £500,000.





"I haven't faced the devil in the face because I was in the gutter at that moment," she explained in the interview, which was filmed on Friday and will air in the US on Tuesday.



"So I'm aware of the fact that I've been drinking, you know, that I was not in my right place."



Sarah, 50, has previously said she was "devastated" at being secretly filmed, citing her financial stress for her "serious lapse of judgement".



"I very deeply regret the situation and the embarrassment caused," said the Duchess, who confirmed that Andrew had no involvement in the discussion.



The prince has made no further comment on his former wife's actions, refusing to answer questions about her during his public engagements last week.



It is thought he had been planning to hold talks with Sarah – pictured attending a charity awards event just after news of the scandal broke - when she arrived in the UK from America over the weekend.