Dramatic pictures of the moment Prince Harry took a tumble in the name of charity

The great and the good of New York expected a spectacle when they turned up to watch a prince playing polo.



And, as these dramatic pictures show, Prince Harry certainly gave them that with a headlong tumble off his mount.



Competing in a charity match the daredevil royal – also a trainee pilot, who's served in Aghanistan – came a cropper as his horse came to a sudden halt during the Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic on Governor's Island.



The smile was soon back on Harry's face and he walked away unharmed.



Earlier he had been chatting to high-profile guests who in some cases had paid up to £33,000 a table to rub shoulders with royalty.



The VIP crowd included Susan Sarandon, Ivanka Trump, Mary J Blige and his cousin, Princess Beatrice with her boyfriend Dave Clark.



Sunday's fundraiser was in aid of American Friends of Sentebale, the charity set up in 2006 by Harry and his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help vulnerable children in the African country.



Sentebale, meaning forget me not, was founded in honour of their late mothers.



"Both were very much loved, and both loved people. Both loved helping people who needed it the most," the 25-year-old explained poignantly.