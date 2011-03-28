Queen's great-granddaughter Savannah becomes the latest royal star

No wonder Princess Anne is always beaming these days.



There is a palpable air of excitement in her family at the moment.



Her daughter Zara Phillips is set to marry strapping rugby hero Mike Tindall in July and the Princess Royal's affectionate rapport with her future son-in-law was evident during the Six Nations championship.



Meanwhile, her son Peter and his wife Autumn Phillips have just presented the royal with her first grandchild.

Baby Savannah, who has the distinction of being the Queen's first great-grandchild and 12th in line to the throne, made her grand debut on December 29.



When she made her first public appearance this weekend at the Gatcombe Horse Trials, proud Anne couldn't stop admiring her.



When she wasn't watching Zara competing, the Princess seemed to spend a lot of her peeking into her buggy and gurgling at the little one.

