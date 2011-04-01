William talks candidly about challenging search and rescue role

As he takes the controls of a Sea King plane on a mission to rescue a stranded hiker, Prince William has his brow furrowed in concentration.



It's only a simulation but the action man royal has experienced the real thing – sometimes flying at night through the mountains of Snowdonia in treacherous weather.



Speaking after the exercise with team members at his base in Anglesey, Flight Lieutenant William Wales, as he's known in the RAF, insisted that he'd always worked hard to prove he was in post on his own merits.



"I wouldn't want to be here for any other reason other than that I've proved myself and I can do the job," he said.



The Prince also talked of the debt he owed to his colleagues for their support and encouragement.



"I'm very privileged to be flying with some of the best pilots in the world," he said.



"It's a team effort and I've got here through help from everyone and we all help each other.



"With the team environment there is in the cockpit, it's very much a big family in the sky and the guys do a fantastic job."



The job appears to be less daunting than his wedding. "I did a rehearsal the other day and my knees started tapping quite nervously," he revealed.