'Wonderful weather we're having': Pomp and pouring rain on Dutch royal visit

The weather certainly didn't cooperate as the Netherlands' Crown Princess Maxima began a state visit to Germany in blustery winds and torrential rain.



In fact, her husband Prince Willem-Alexander even joked about it, quipping to his hosts: "What wonderful weather we're having."



With her usual impeccable sense of occasion, Maxima was on dazzling form as she swept up to Berlin's Bellevue Palace, the official residence of President Christian Wulff and his wife Bettina, for an evening banquet.

VIEW GALLERY

Click on photo for gallery

VIEW GALLERY





Aside from nostalgia, the queen also had another compelling motive for the visit – a desire to see the developments since East and West united in 1990.



And she had an opportunity to find out all about that when she was received the following day by Chancellor Angela Merkel.