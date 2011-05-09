An equestrian outing for top young socialites Charlotte and Athina

It is a sport adored by both royalty and socialites alike and one of this year’s leading show jumping tournaments – the Global Champions Tour – saw both participating in the world renowned event.



Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi, Infanta Elena of Spain, and billionaire heiress Athina Onassis all made their way to Spain’s sunny city of Valencia - which hosted the second leg of the competition - to get in the saddle.

