William and Kate return from their 'memorable' honeymoon in the Seychelles

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are back on home turf after their idyllic ten-day honeymoon in the Indian Ocean.



The newlyweds had a "memorable" holiday in the Seychelles and "thoroughly enjoyed their time together", a statement from St James's Palace read.



And the couple are "grateful to the Seychelles government for their assistance in making the honeymoon such a memorable and special 10 days", it added.











Foreign minister Jean-Paul Adam said they "are truly honored that Prince William and his wife chose to return to Seychelles for this special holiday and we are proud to have been able to offer them a peaceful and private getaway.".



After their wedding on April 29, William and Kate jetted off to the archipelago, located off the coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean.



They have been relaxing on a private island called Mahé, staying in an exclusive villa which costs thousands of pounds a night to rent.



It was a special place for the couple, who enjoyed a holiday there in 2007, rebuilding their romance after a brief split.



They have now returned to Wales where the Prince works as a search and rescue pilot.



The romance of the Seychelles