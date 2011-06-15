Danielle Lineker cheers with delight at racing win

With all the talk about titfers, it's easy to forget that Royal Ascot is really about racing and, of course, betting.



Not that football Gary Lineker and his wife Danielle had forgotten. They and their friends Holly Valance and her millionaire beau Nick Candy could hardly bear the suspense as they cheered on the prospect.



When their horse came in first Danielle whooped loudly and flung her arms around Gary.





VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR GALLERY







The proceedings were also enjoyed by the Queen, herself a horse owner, who probably knows more about equestrian sports than many of the other racegoers.



She was accompanied by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall plus granddaughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.



Sophie, Countess of Wessex (right) also joined the fun, showing off her trimmed down new figure in a rose pink jacket and skirt, teamed with a spectacular hat.





VIEW GALLERY