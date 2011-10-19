Monarch gives young subject paws for thought over corgi

The enthusiastic youngster awaiting the Queen's arrival in Australia must have felt very pleased with his gesture.



He'd bought along what he thought was a toy corgi to offer the 85-year-old royal.



But as a renowned expert on the breed, the royal matriarch had to set him right on that score – though she did do so with a grandmotherly smile that showed her appreciation for his efforts.







When the Queen and Prince Philip touched down in Canberra, they were given a wonderful reception headed by Prime Minister Julia Gillard.



This tour – her 16th as Australia's head of state – will include a tram ride through Melbourne, a boat trip up the Brisbane River and a barbecue.



The Queen will also recognise the country's servicemen and women and meet paramedics and firefighters, who helped deal with the Brisbane floods this year.



Her 11-day trip concludes with a gathering of the Commonwealth leaders in Perth.



